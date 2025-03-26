Prudential Financial Inc. Has $42.89 Million Stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,329 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $42,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after purchasing an additional 672,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intapp by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.30 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

View Our Latest Report on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,414,134.35. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,991,837.50. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.