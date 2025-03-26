Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.11 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $29,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,418 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.