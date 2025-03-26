ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.71. 79,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 197,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,000.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

