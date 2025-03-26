ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SKYU)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYU traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 2.13. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

