Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3409 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 2.5% increase from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

