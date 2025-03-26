ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs Trading Up 11.8 %

PRPH opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

