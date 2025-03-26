Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $139,200.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,500. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 0.8 %

PDEX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. 46,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,917. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $161.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.