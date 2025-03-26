Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

