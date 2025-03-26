Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.01. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

