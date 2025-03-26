Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

