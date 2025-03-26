Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $634.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $687.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $633.10 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

