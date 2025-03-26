Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on POWL. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

POWL stock opened at $196.11 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.59.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.