Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

