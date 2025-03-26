Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,760,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Powell Industries by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL opened at $196.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average is $235.59. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.