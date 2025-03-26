PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 943.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,300,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,804,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 226.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,839,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after buying an additional 1,969,213 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

