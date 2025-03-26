PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $142.12 and a 12 month high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

