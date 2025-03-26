PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes $404,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.