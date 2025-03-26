PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes $404,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

