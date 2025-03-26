PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 761,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,933,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $191.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

