PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $666,000 in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 272,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

