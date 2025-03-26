PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $272,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,896.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 186,169 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

