PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,256 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.