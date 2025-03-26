PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.63. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

