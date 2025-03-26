Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.67. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $183.58 and a 12-month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

