PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 416,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 112,636 shares.The stock last traded at $53.87 and had previously closed at $54.29.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $479,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

