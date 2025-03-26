Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – March 25th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, D-Wave Quantum, Johnson & Johnson, and Amgen are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks refer to shares issued by companies primarily involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of drugs and other healthcare products. Their value is often influenced by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent cycles, and overall trends in healthcare innovation and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $13.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $851.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $807.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $837.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $7.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,091,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,727. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. 9,254,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,243,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $221.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 23,234,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,645,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,177,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,184,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $388.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.89. 1,170,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.50. Amgen has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

See Also