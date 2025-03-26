Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

PFE stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

