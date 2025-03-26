Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Update

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PFFVF stock remained flat at $169.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers isolation valves, pressure control valves; leak detection with tracer gases, air, and leak detection solutions; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and diaphragm pumps.

