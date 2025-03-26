Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 4534971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.86 ($0.08).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.07, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.