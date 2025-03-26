Peter John Sharpe Sells 42,850 Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Stock

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter John Sharpe sold 42,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$113,124.00.

OceanaGold Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. OceanaGold Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

