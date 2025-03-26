Peter A. Leidel Sells 180,936 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,595,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,568.82. This represents a 20.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

METC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $377.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.59 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on METC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 231.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 183,163 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 190.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 89,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

