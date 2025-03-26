Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.2 %

WOOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,021,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $764.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.