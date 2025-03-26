Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 53.8% increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PGH traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 235.80 ($3.05). 196,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,145. Personal Group has a 52-week low of GBX 152 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 239.80 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £72.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.69.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personal Group will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.71) to GBX 316 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

