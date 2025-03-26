Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Perpetual Credit Income Trust seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
The fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
