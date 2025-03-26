Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Receives $19.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Quinn acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,446 shares of company stock worth $269,731. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,435.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 608,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Permian Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 562,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.