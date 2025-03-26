Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Perenti Stock Performance
AUSDF stock remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. Perenti has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
Perenti Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perenti
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.