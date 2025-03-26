Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.73. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

