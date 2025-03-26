Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.