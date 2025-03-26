Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

DIS stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

