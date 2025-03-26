Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

PPL stock opened at C$57.25 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$46.71 and a 1-year high of C$60.72. The stock has a market cap of C$33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman bought 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,077.85. Also, Senior Officer Janet C. Loduca sold 5,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.46, for a total transaction of C$296,045.48. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

