Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
About Pelangio Exploration
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pelangio Exploration
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.