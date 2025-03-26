Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 205,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 128,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Pelangio Exploration
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
