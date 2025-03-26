Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 million-$70.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.9 million. Paysign also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Paysign has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Analysts forecast that Paysign will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Paysign in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paysign

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $176,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,075,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,229,310.54. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 231,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $765,228.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,859,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,442.26. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 927,087 shares of company stock worth $2,872,039. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

