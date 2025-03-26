ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
ParkerVision Trading Down 4.8 %
PRKR stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.55.
About ParkerVision
