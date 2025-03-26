ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ParkerVision Trading Down 4.8 %

PRKR stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

