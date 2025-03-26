Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $225,000 in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on THC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.