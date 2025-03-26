Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 17,430 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

