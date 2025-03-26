Parametrica Management Ltd Buys 11,270 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

