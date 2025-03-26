Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 36,100 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Ford Motor makes up 0.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after buying an additional 636,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.