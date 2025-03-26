Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,300 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,796.90. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $798,976.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 998,244 shares of company stock worth $35,662,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

