Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,711,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,129.60. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $32,304.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,433.76. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

