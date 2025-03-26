Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.67 ($0.15). 2,121,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,399,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Panthera Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,647.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

